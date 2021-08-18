1h ago
Fed Minutes, U.K. Inflation, Soaring Food Prices: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Wednesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- The U.S. Federal Reserve is due to publish minutes of its July meeting later today, with debate growing on the timing of any tapering of bond purchases
- Speaking on Tuesday, Chair Jerome Powell said U.S. students are being forced to mature faster because of the Covid-19 pandemic. He predicts they will become an “extraordinary generation” that will have a bigger impact on society
- U.K. inflation eased in July in what is widely seen as a blip on its way to double the Bank of England’s 2% target this year
- The unexpectedly sharp slowdown may provide a glimpse at how quickly price gains could ease once distortions caused by the pandemic have passed, according to Bloomberg Economics
- New Zealand’s central bank refrained from raising interest rates during a coronavirus outbreak and nationwide lockdown but left little doubt it intends to start lifting them soon
- China could be making inroads in a long-standing battle to deal with local governments’ so-called “hidden-debt” as the economy’s rebound gives officials room to focus on tackling financial risks
- Finally, here’s how inflation is slamming the freezer shut and leading households around the world to make sacrifices
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.