(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said her estimate for interest rates is higher than that of her colleagues and the central bank needs sustained tight policy to defeat inflation.

“We have to continue to raise rates because we have more work to do on inflation,” Mester said Friday during an interview with Bloomberg Television with Michael McKee. “It’s just going to take some time for inflation” to get down.

Fed officials lifted interest rates by a half percentage point this week, bringing their benchmark to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. A fresh Summary of Economic Projections released by policymakers at the same time showed they see rates ending next year at 5.1%, according to their median forecast, before being cut to 4.1% in 2024 — both higher levels than previously indicated.

“I’m a little bit more, a little higher than the median on the SEP,” Mester said. “I think we’re going to need to be there for quite a while.” She said rates would have to be above 5% “until we get inflation moving back down on that consistent basis.”

This week’s rate move marked a downshift by the Fed following four consecutive 75 basis-point hikes that have boosted rates at the fastest pace since the 1980s. But Chair Jerome Powell made it clear more increases are coming, saying Wednesday that officials still have a “ways to go” before rates are at a level that is sufficiently restrictive to tame inflation running at three times their 2% goal.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.