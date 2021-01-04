34m ago
Fed Nomination, Nordic Governance, Asia Manufacturing: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The Trump administration again nominated Judy Shelton to be a member of the board of governors of the Federal Reserve, almost two months after previous efforts to hold a Senate vote on the matter were derailed
- In the 21st century’s toughest test yet of governing, the Nordics stand out. After almost a year of the pandemic, the region’s societal model has made it “the most promising” in charting a sustainable path out of the crisis, according to the World Economic Forum
- Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s heavy hint that he will declare an emergency in the area around Tokyo later this week has deepened fears that Japan’s economy will shrink again
- South Korea’s population declined in 2020 for the first time on record as births dropped to a historic low amid the pandemic
- Meantime, factory activity across Asia continues to gain momentum, spurred by strong demand for the region’s exports, while China’s recovery is starting to moderate
- Singapore’s Changi Airport, routinely voted the world’s best, is reinventing itself for the Covid era and beyond. In a bid to keep people engaged until life returns to normal, it’s offering glamping as well as canopy park tours to seasonal dining menus
