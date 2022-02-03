(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

  • A common theme that stood out in the prepared Senate confirmation remarks by Fed nominees was their commitment to fight inflation
    • Two nominees face a likely tough battle for confirmation after Republicans questioned their commitment to price stability and to keeping the Fed away from climate rules
  • The Bank of England increased its key interest rate in a bid to contain the fastest inflation in three decades, with some policy makers unexpectedly seeking a more aggressive response
    • Governor Andrew Bailey said he favored moving interest rates gradually instead of delivering an unexpected shock
    • Bailey called for workers to hold off on pay demands, saying the nation needs to focus on checking inflation
    • The BOE is on the cusp of the fastest tightening of monetary policy since it gained independence in 1997
    • The true scale of the U.K.’s cost-of-living crisis is beginning to dawn on millions of Britons
  • Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe’s dovish message failed to shift markets or economists from their view that interest-rate rises will begin in just a few months’ time, a survey showed
    • Australian rates traders are pricing for a smooth central-bank exit from easy monetary policy, opening up opportunities for those who think there’ll be a few hiccups
  • The ECB renewed its pledge to withdraw stimulus only gradually, even after a record inflation reading fed market bets for a hike
    • Christine Lagarde is no longer ruling out a hike this year
    • ECB officials discussed the possibility to shift their stance toward a tighter monetary policy as soon as March
    • Bloomberg Economics has brought forward its forecast for an interest rate increase by six months to December 2022
  • Global food prices jumped toward a record last month
  • The IMF is focused on getting Argentina to make economic changes that will curb runaway inflation and wants a plan to lift tax revenue
  • Chile’s outgoing President Sebastian Pinera tapped Rosanna Costa as the nation’s first female central bank chief

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.