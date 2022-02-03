(Bloomberg) -- Republicans stepped up attacks on two of President Joe Biden’s nominations to the Federal Reserve, making plain their opposition and setting up a tight fight for confirmation in the U.S. Senate.

During heated testimony Thursday, Sarah Bloom Raskin was pushed to defend past remarks about the role of regulation in mitigating climate risk and Lisa Cook -- a Ph.D economist and the first Black woman nominated to the Fed -- to defend her knowledge of monetary policy and how she would respond to inflation.

Philip Jefferson, Biden’s third nominee, was praised by Republicans during the Senate Banking Committee hearing and looked likely to secure comfortable bipartisan support for confirmation -- which would make him just the fourth Black man to serve as a Fed governor.

But Raskin, nominated to be Fed vice chair for supervision, could face party-line opposition from Republicans. They went after the former Treasury official repeatedly for her previous remarks pushing for the Fed to encourage a U.S. pursuit of green energy to combat the dangers of global warming.

That’s become the key GOP argument against her approval for the job: that she’d encourage the central bank to undermine the willingness of banks to extend credit to the oil and gas industry. Mitch McConnell, the top Senate Republican, said separately on Thursday that she “wants to destroy” the independent role of the Fed.

Asked about Fed independence, Raskin -- who previously served as a Fed governor -- said it was “sacrosanct.”

Razor Thin

“I give Raskin about a 55-60% chance,” said Ian Katz, managing director at Washington policy analysis firm Capital Alpha Partners. “I doubt she changed any Republican minds in her favor today, but as of now I don’t see any Democrats voting against her. That could change, but I don’t see any indications yet that it will.”

Raskin’s confirmation can pass the 50-50 Senate by a simple-majority vote, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote if she fails to get any GOP support and all Senate Democrats support her.

However, while no Democrats have said they will vote against her confirmation so far, she doesn’t have support within the party lined up yet, including from moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Manchin did, however, recently describe all the nominees, including Raskin, as “extremely qualified.”

In addition, if all Republicans were to oppose her nomination, Democrats would not be able to succeed in clearing her nomination until Senator Ben Ray Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat, returns to Washington after suffering a stroke one week ago.

Lujan’s office said Wednesday that he will be returning to the Capitol in four to six weeks, barring any complications.

Cook also faced pointed questions from Republicans, who probed her stance on inflation while one repeated allegations that she had embellished her resume -- a charge that she flatly denied.

During questioning by the panel’s top Republican Patrick Toomey, Cook said that she supported steps taken by the U.S. central bank to counter the highest inflation in 40 years, but declined to declare how she would vote on policy in the future.

Dovish Cook

“I agree with the Fed’s path right now as we’re speaking,” she told Toomey, noting that policy makers had to be “patient” as they assess incoming information. “But when we get to a decision point, I would look to the data, the evidence, that would be made available at that time.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week that officials have penciled in an interest-rate increase at their March meeting, and other policy makers have indicated they expect multiple additional hikes this year.

All three of the nominees to be Fed governors vowed in their opening remarks to cool inflation. They’ll fill out the remaining seats on the Fed’s board in Washington, after re-nominating Powell to serve another four-year term as chair and elevating Governor Lael Brainard to vice chair.

But Cook’s remarks about price pressures struck a more slightly agnostic tone than Raskin or Jefferson that sounded dovish to some.

“She was surprisingly tentative, I thought,’ said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “This makes me think she could be a more powerful dovish influence than I first thought. And she has the intellectual chops to back it up.”

