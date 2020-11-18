Nov 18, 2020
Fed Obstacles, Expiring Stimulus, ECB Policy Focus: Eco Day
- Judy Shelton is running out of time to win confirmation to the Federal Reserve Board in the face of voting obstacles thrown up by the pandemic and the political calendar
- A whole range of U.S. pandemic aid programs are set to expire in the new year, threatening to hold back a rebounding economy
- Hillary Clinton said Covid-19 stimulus had not reached those in the greatest need and that she hoped for an agreement on new relief before the new U.S. Congress
- European Central Bank policy makers are trying to persuade investors not to focus too much on the size of their next dose of monetary stimulus, hoping they will instead look at its design
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a $15.9 billion plan to boost green industries and tackle climate change, a blueprint he says will create or support up to 250,000 jobs
