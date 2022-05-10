(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials reinforced Chair Jerome Powell’s message that half-point interest-rates increases are on the table in June and July, but a larger move could be warranted later in the year.

“We don’t rule out 75 forever,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television with Michael McKee. “I don’t want to rule anything out. When we get to that point in the second half of the year, if we don’t have inflation moving down we may have to speed up.”

Stocks retreaded on her remarks to Bloomberg, with the S&P 500 erasing its advance after climbing almost 2%.

Mester earlier told Yahoo! Finance that raising raising rates by a half point at the next two meetings of the U.S. central bank made “sense” as officials battle surging inflation. That echoed New York Fed President John Williams, who also noted that the Fed would be shrinking its balance sheet at the same time.

“That means that we are actually removing accommodation pretty quickly through that channel. And that gives us a little space to move in something like a 50 basis-point increment at the next couple of meetings,” he told reporters after in Eltville, Germany.

“As we watch the data over the remainder of the year, we’re going to have to adjust course and take the policy actions that are appropriate,” added Williams, a member of Powell’s leadership team.

Financial markets have swung violently as investors bet on the U.S. central bank’s ability to cool the hottest inflation in 40 years without crashing the economy.

Policy makers have voiced optimism they can ease price pressures without triggering a recession, though Williams said a “soft landing” may lead to somewhat higher unemployment than the 3.6% reported in April.

The Fed raised rates by a half point last week, marking the largest single hike since 2000, and Powell said similar moves were on the table for the next two meetings. Officials also announced they would start shrinking their $9 trillion balance sheet from June 1 at a pace that will step up quickly to $95 billion a month.

Still, critics say they’ve still been to slow to act against inflation and slammed the chair’s decision to also declare officials weren’t currently considering a larger 75 basis-point increase -- which had been floated as an option by Fed hawk James Bullard of St. Louis -- as a mistake.

“I think 50 at the next two meetings makes perfect sense,” Mester said in the Yahoo! Finance interview. “We’re going to have to then evaluate whether we need to speed that up -- if we don’t see inflation moving back down, or if we see demand coming down faster than expected to, we might be able to go a little slower.”

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure rose 6.6% in March, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine -- along with another round of virus lockdowns in China -- could keep prices firm. Powell in his press conference last week said the Fed can slow demand but added that it doesn’t have the tools to improve supply.

“That will be a challenge, no doubt, because there are a lot of things affecting inflation now on the supply side that are not really affected by monetary policy,” said Mester. “But we’re really committed to doing what we need to do with our policy tools to get demand better aligned with that constrained supply.”

Officials say they want to raise rates to the so-called neutral level that neither speeds up nor slows down the economy, which they estimate lies between 2% and 3%, and then assess if they need to go further.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin, echoing the determination of his colleagues to control inflation, said they can avoid pain that former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker inflicted on the economy to defeat runaway inflation in the 1980s.

“You might ask if this path requires a Volcker-like recession. Not necessarily. At 83 basis points, we are still far from the level of interest rates that constrains the economy,” he told the Cecil County Chamber of Commerce in Maryland.

“Once we get in the range of the neutral rate, we can then determine whether inflation remains at a level that requires us to put the brakes on the economy or not,” he said.

