(Bloomberg) -- Harshly criticized for being late in responding to surging inflation, Federal Reserve policy makers at one of their first in-person conferences of the Covid-19 era promised to unite behind Chair Jerome Powell’s strategy to tamp down prices.

Speaking at the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s annual financial markets conference on Florida’s Amelia Island, host President Raphael Bostic defended the decision to hold interest rates at zero for two years and double the balance sheet to $9 trillion, while promising to push aggressively against inflation near a 40-year high. Cleveland’s Loretta Mester, asked to reflect on lessons learned, didn’t list any and instead said the focus is on the future.

The nature of the challenge was underlined by a report Wednesday showing hotter-than-expected consumer prices, with an overall gain of 8.3% on an annual basis, among the highest readings in decades.

“The first thing on my mind is that inflation is too high and we need to act definitively and purposefully to try to get that under control,” Bostic said. The goal, he told conference attendees Tuesday evening, was to reduce the gap between supply and demand. “If we see things that are narrowing that gap,” he said, “we might be able to do less with our policy.”

Both officials backed Powell’s signal that the Federal Open Market Committee plans to raise rates by 50 basis points in June and July following a similar move last week -- which was the biggest hike since 2000 -- as well as shrinking the bloated balance sheet by about $1 trillion a year. Neither ruled out a 75 basis-point move in the future, and they said a debate on the future sale of the Fed’s mortgage-backed securities holdings was warranted.

But their tone contrasted with varying levels of criticism by a host of speakers at the conference that ended Wednesday, who argued that the Fed was slow to respond to surging prices, held rates at zero too long and boosted the balance sheet by too much.

“There will be a time for retrospect and obviously they will look back and try to learn from the mistakes they have made,” Bank of the West Chief Economist Scott Anderson said in an interview at the conference that began Sunday evening. “They have to look ahead. They are trying to plot a course out of this mess we have found ourselves in.”

Price pressures failed to prove temporary as initially predicted by the Fed. And although it has pivoted sharply in recent months toward tighter monetary policy, outsiders say it is still basing its response on a flawed assumption that inflation will ease without more aggressive action. Its preferred gauge of price pressure rose 6.6% in March -- the most recent reading. That’s more than three times the Fed’s 2% goal.

‘Way Behind’

Charles Goodhart, a former member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, spoke bluntly: The Fed and other central banks are “a very, very long way behind” in fighting inflation and “a wage-price spiral is already under way” in the US. The belief that inflation expectations are anchored is “overly optimistic,” he said.

The event was last held in person in 2019 when Powell was keynote speaker. It regularly draws the most senior of central bankers, making it among the most notable conferences on the annual Fed calender after the Kansas City Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium in August. This year, Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker was among the Amelia Island attendees.

In many respects it was the same conference: held at a seaside resort, featuring international speakers, afternoon snacks including sprinkled doughnuts and free-flowing wine over dinner speeches. Virtually no one donned a face mask, despite the ongoing threat of Covid, with Harvard University’s Kenneth Rogoff joking he brought two, only to find that he didn’t need to wear any.

But rampant inflation and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine cast a dark cloud over the outlook.

“Obviously this is an extremely volatile environment,” Rogoff said in an interview. “It is a very rare situation where geopolitical uncertainty is the dominant factor in forecasting, but with Ukraine and China Covid lockdowns, it just might be.”

Rogoff said the Fed -- as well as fiscal authorities -- was “fighting the last war” in overdoing Covid stimulus after the tepid recovery coming out of the 2007-09 recession.

While Fed officials hope for a soft landing with a continued strong labor market as inflation eases, they heard a lot of skepticism. Roger Ferguson, a former Fed vice chairman, warned of “more volatility” and said 2023 could include a “a quarter or two” of negative growth as restrictive monetary policy will be likely needed.

Seth Carpenter, the chief global economist at Morgan Stanley and a former Fed economist, said the central bank was too slow to stop its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases, which “makes the unwind of the balance sheet that much more difficult” and “slowed down the pivot” to higher interest rates.

The Fed began tapering asset purchases in November, accelerated the wind-down in December to conclude in March, when it raised rates by a quarter point.

Fed officials aren’t dwelling on the past. Mester said there would come a time for “looking back and learning,” but right now, inflation is way too high and “we’ve got to do what we have to do with our tools to get it down.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.