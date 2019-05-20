(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

China could retaliate against the U.S. after President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei Technologies, the Chinese ambassador to the European Union said

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he sees no need to adjust U.S. monetary policy and that an interest-rate cut or increase are equally likely this year

Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard says it isn’t unusual that Trump is commenting on U.S. interest rates

Contrary to a widespread view among economists, the tight U.S. labor market is not attracting new workers from the sidelines, according to new research from the San Francisco Fed

The window of opportunity for the Bank of Israel to raise interest rates for the second time since 2011 is fast slipping away

The Fed’s National Activity Index, which draws on 85 economic indicators, is signaling below-trend growth

