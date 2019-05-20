1h ago
Fed on Interest Rates, U.S. Jobs Market, Israel Window: Eco Day
- China could retaliate against the U.S. after President Donald Trump blacklisted Huawei Technologies, the Chinese ambassador to the European Union said
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he sees no need to adjust U.S. monetary policy and that an interest-rate cut or increase are equally likely this year
- Meanwhile, St. Louis Fed Chief James Bullard says it isn’t unusual that Trump is commenting on U.S. interest rates
- Contrary to a widespread view among economists, the tight U.S. labor market is not attracting new workers from the sidelines, according to new research from the San Francisco Fed
- The window of opportunity for the Bank of Israel to raise interest rates for the second time since 2011 is fast slipping away
- The Fed’s National Activity Index, which draws on 85 economic indicators, is signaling below-trend growth
