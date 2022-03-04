(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Friday, Asia. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the U.S. central bank is on track to raise interest rates this month and undertake a series of hikes Wall Street’s biggest banks are sticking by their calls for as many as seven Fed rate hikes this year The rapid wage growth U.S. workers have come to enjoy -- and left businesses scrambling -- isn’t retreating soon Initial U.S. jobless claims continued to fall amid an acute shortage of workers, Bloomberg Economics notes Two studies published by the New York Fed this week cast doubts on the need for fast and aggressive tightening

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could mean ECB hikes are off the table The European Union wants to rescind Russia’s most-favored nation status at the World Trade Organization Sanctions on Russia have lit the fuse on four intersecting crises, according to Bloomberg Economics Ukraine says international aid will likely exceed $15 billion

China will probably announce its lowest economic growth target in more than three decades when top leaders gather Saturday China’s Covid stance left a $280 billion tourism black hole Powell says Russia’s actions could accelerate China’s moves to develop an alternative payments infrastructure

South Korea’s inflation unexpectedly accelerated as rising costs weigh on voters ahead of next week’s presidential election

New Zealand Finance Minister Grant Robertson is bracing for slower economic growth and faster inflation as he prepares his budget

Bank of Japan policy makers are increasingly emphasizing the significance of higher wages

Bloomberg Economics sees upside risk to its end-June forecast of 10.5% for the State Bank of Pakistan’s policy rate

The Bank of Canada expects its balance sheet to shrink quickly

