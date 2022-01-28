41m ago
Fed Outlook, Argentina-IMF Deal, Colombia Rate Hike: Eco Day
- Traders are bracing for the possibility of five Federal Reserve rate hikes this year after Jerome Powell took a hawkish tone earlier in the week
- Powell may consider the first half-point interest-rate increase in more than two decades later this year if he needs a “shock and awe” approach
- The Employment Cost Index, cited by Powell as a key metric, is updated this morning, with the Fed’s preferred inflation measure -- the core PCE deflator -- also due
- Janelle Jones, the first Black woman to serve as chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, said she left her position after less than a year serving in the role
- Covid is pushing some of the poorest U.S. hospitals to the brink
- Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks
- Colombia is forecast to increase interest rates by the most in nearly two decades as policy makers try to get soaring inflation back under control
- The IMF said China needs to step up government spending to support an economy that’s slowing
- A broad measure of China’s fiscal deficit narrowed by almost a third last year as the government pared back its pandemic stimulus and revenue climbed
- The IMF also advised Japan to keep stimulus rolling amid a global tightening
- The euro-area economy kicked off 2022 on a weak footing, with pandemic restrictions taking a toll on confidence and growing fears that Germany may be on the brink of a recession
- The European Central Bank is still more than one and a half years away from raising interest rates, according to economists polled by Bloomberg
