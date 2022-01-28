(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Traders are bracing for the possibility of five Federal Reserve rate hikes this year after Jerome Powell took a hawkish tone earlier in the week Powell may consider the first half-point interest-rate increase in more than two decades later this year if he needs a “shock and awe” approach The Employment Cost Index, cited by Powell as a key metric, is updated this morning, with the Fed’s preferred inflation measure -- the core PCE deflator -- also due

Janelle Jones, the first Black woman to serve as chief economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, said she left her position after less than a year serving in the role

Covid is pushing some of the poorest U.S. hospitals to the brink

Argentina and the International Monetary Fund have reached an understanding on when the nation will achieve a balanced primary budget, marking a first key step to renegotiating more than $40 billion of debt, according to people familiar with the talks

Colombia is forecast to increase interest rates by the most in nearly two decades as policy makers try to get soaring inflation back under control

The IMF said China needs to step up government spending to support an economy that’s slowing A broad measure of China’s fiscal deficit narrowed by almost a third last year as the government pared back its pandemic stimulus and revenue climbed

The IMF also advised Japan to keep stimulus rolling amid a global tightening

The euro-area economy kicked off 2022 on a weak footing, with pandemic restrictions taking a toll on confidence and growing fears that Germany may be on the brink of a recession

The European Central Bank is still more than one and a half years away from raising interest rates, according to economists polled by Bloomberg

