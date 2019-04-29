(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

The Fed’s benchmark interest rate is now above policy makers’ median estimate of the neutral level in inflation-adjusted terms

The next round of China-U.S. trade talks gets under way this week with significant issues still unresolved but enforcement mechanisms “close to done,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said

Anyone who still thinks Australia’s economy is an all-conquering model of perfection may get a wake-up call soon, says Daniel Moss

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has a message for investors: the economy is in safe hands

Indonesia plans to relocate its administrative capital from Jakarta, with the move set to take up to a decade and cost $33 billion

Japanese Emperor Akihito will end his three-decade reign today, voluntarily stepping down due to health concerns in the first abdication of the Chrysanthemum Throne since 1817

In the 40 years of Iran’s Islamic Republic, 2019 is shaping up to be among the worst for an economy that’s weathered wars, sanctions and oil slumps

Two key Republican senators expressed misgivings about Stephen Moore’s candidacy for a position on the Fed board amid growing criticism of his past comments

As Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi bids for reelection, his party has said his skillful diplomacy on the world stage has increased India’s global stature and brought in a flood of investment

South African women have benefited more than men from changes in the labor market and education opportunities since the end of apartheid, according to a study published by the UN University

Millions of British workers are overqualified for their jobs, according to new figures

Sweden’s central bank wants lawmakers to answer what exactly constitutes legal tender and said that time is running short

