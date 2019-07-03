(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:

President Donald Trump has picked two nominees to the Federal Reserve that hew to his preference for easier monetary policy

This week’s U.S. jobs report could make the case for the Fed to hold off on an interest-rate cut -- or to take even more drastic action

Christine Lagarde’s appointment to the helm of the European Central Bank marks a poignant moment for the woman who fought for years to loosen the male grip on its leadership When Lagarde takes the job, one of the first people she’ll turn to is chief economist Philip Lane Meanwhile, here’s why decoding Lagarde may need you to brush up on your knowledge of proverbs and poems

Sweden’s Riksbank is sticking with a plan to wind back monetary support for the biggest Nordic economy, even as the world’s major central banks lurch toward more stimulus

The U.K. economy probably shrank for the first time since 2012 in the second quarter as Brexit uncertainty and fears for the global outlook took their toll on output in June, according to IHS Markit

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.