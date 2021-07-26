Fed Plans, Infrastructure Deal, U.S.-China Stalemate: Eco Day
Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Vonovia SE’s roughly 19 billion-euro ($22 billion) offer for rival Deutsche Wohnen SE collapsed after failing to secure enough shareholder backing.
Chinese property management stocks tumbled on Monday, after Beijing vowed to “notably improve order” in the market and regulate a wide range of industry activities.
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
1h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.
Welcome to Monday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.