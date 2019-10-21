Fed Poised to Cut, Goodbye to Draghi, Appropriate Yuan: Eco Day

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe gave momentum to the idea of fiscal stimulus as the way to revive a sagging world economy; but there was little agreement on how to do so

Germany, however, backed further away from a full-scale economic stimulus at the meeting of global finance chiefs, a remarkable outcome given relentless calls for action from Europe, the U.S. and international institutions

It’s time to say goodbye to European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who oversees his final monetary policy meeting this week before his term ends on Oct. 31. In the meantime, ECB governing council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said expansionary monetary tools must remain “active” amid low inflation, but they are not sufficient and fiscal policy must help monetary policy support the global economy

Federal Reserve officials have said little to take a third straight interest-rate cut off the table when they meet this month. They also haven’t said much about what they’ll do after that

The continued export slump in Japan and South Korea shows how the trade war is eroding demand

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the yuan is at an “appropriate level” while his nation stares at sub-6% economic growth

The Netherlands and Denmark have the best pensions systems in the world, according to a global study that shines a light on how nations are preparing aging populations for retirement

