Federal Reserve officials have said little to take a third straight interest-rate cut off the table when they meet this month. They also haven’t said much about what they’ll do after that

Incoming European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said President Donald Trump’s trade war with China has dented global economic growth, and he could lift that burden

Canada’s economic landscape is poised to see some minor changes after Monday’s election, regardless of whether Justin Trudeau’s Liberals or Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives take power, though the big picture drivers and challenges to growth will largely remain unchanged

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe gave momentum to the idea of fiscal stimulus as the way to revive a sagging world economy; but there was little agreement on how to do so Germany, however, backed further away from a full-scale economic stimulus at the meeting, a remarkable outcome given relentless calls for action from Europe, the U.S. and international institutions

The continued export slump in Japan and South Korea shows how the trade war is eroding demand

People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang said the yuan is at an “appropriate level” while his nation stares at sub-6% economic growth

It’s another busy week for the world economy -- here’s what’s on the agenda

