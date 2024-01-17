(Bloomberg) -- Retail sales today further chiseled away at the odds of a March rate cut, but the chance of reductions in subsequent meetings is likely to commensurately rise, and thus flatten spreads in fed funds futures for maturities beyond March.

“Who knows best?” is being played out again between markets and the Federal Reserve. The market is of the (weighted-average) view that rate cuts – six of them – will be required this year. The Fed, at least going by Board of Governors member Christopher Waller in a speech on Tuesday, is not yet convinced. He stressed there is no reason to move as quickly or cut as rapidly as in the past.

The market reluctantly knocked a few basis points off the pricing for a March rate cut. December retail sales data - which beat expectations across the board - took the probability down below 60%. March rate-cut odds will be further vulnerable to better-than-expected data given that, as the retail-sales data showed, the US economy may be down but it is not yet out.

Nonetheless, the market is unlikely give up on rate cuts so easily if perceived risks to financial stability are rising, which would be coherent with such a dovish outlook in the absence of a sudden deterioration in the economic data. Banks are bringing forward their tapering and end dates for quantitative tightening, while the Fed’s reverse repo facility (RRP) continues to fall at an increasing rate.

The chart below shows the domestic RRP and reserves. The horizontal dashed line is the approximate upper-end of where Waller believes the endpoint is for QT, which he re-iterated in Tuesday’s speech as being about 10-11% of GDP.

No bank will want to run their reserves down to their so-called lowest comfortable level, preferring instead to keep a buffer. As the system approaches the Waller target, perceived risks will rise, and buffers are likely to be increased. Reserves could go from abundant to scarce very quickly. Under this lens, the greater expectation of rate cuts is the market’s way of expressing that the risk outlook could quickly deteriorate.

Thus, even if a March rate cut is largely priced out, a reduction at the May meeting is likely to be more priced in. As mentioned in Tuesday’s MacroScope column, this should keep pressure on the April versus May fed funds spread, which was 24.5 bps on Tuesday and is now ~22 bps after retail sales.

