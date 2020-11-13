(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help take you through to the weekend:

The Federal Reserve’s flotilla of emergency lending programs, launched this spring to stabilize markets and extend credit to U.S. companies as the Covid-19 pandemic took hold, faces an uncertain future

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an order barring American investments in Chinese firms owned or controlled by the military, the latest White House bid to pressure Beijing over what it views as abusive business practices

Global companies are growing ever more frustrated with Argentina

Mexico’s central bank wants to better evaluate the recent increase in the country’s inflation rate before considering a further reduction to its benchmark interest rate, Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said

Without free trade and a cap on carbon, the global economy risks losing the entire GDP of China and the U.S. combined, according to Bloomberg Economics

Alternative, high-frequency data show that economic activity in a number of major advanced economies dropped sharply in the first weeks of November, according to Bloomberg Economics

Joe Biden’s election is serving up a rude reality check for U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s desire to quickly close a trade deal with the U.S., a project that has until now depended heavily on the whims of President Donald Trump

Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations including China aim to clinch the world’s largest free-trade agreement this weekend

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.