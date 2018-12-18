(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Donald Trump’s hectoring aside, it’s exceedingly rare the Federal Reserve raises interest rates when stocks are behaving this badly. Were they to hike Wednesday, it would be the first time since 1994 they tightened in this brutal a market Whatever happens, here’s why you should be wary of the Fed’s dot plot when they it’s released

The Fed isn’t the only one under pressure. Sweden’s central bank may be facing its most difficult meeting since 2011

The warning signs are lighting up for the U.K. economy as Brexit comes to a head

Across the channel, French President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to push through economic reforms are about to face a more organized resistance: labor unions and business lobbies

German business sentiment slid to the lowest level in more than two years as trade tensions and the rising risk of a no-deal Brexit threaten to hamper the nation’s rebound

China will likely start releasing details of its economic plans for 2019 this Friday, setting out priorities for tackling the nation’s slowdown and managing its debt pile amid the uncertainty of the trade war with the U.S.

Here’s our look at the most radical cash injection in history -- a staggering $3.5 trillion pumped into Japan’s economy

