Fed Rate Cut Looks Almost Certain as Blackout Period Starts

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s last words before two weeks of silence left traders nearly certain the central bank is about to deliver its third rate cut in a row.

Futures are pricing in 23 basis points of reductions at the Fed’s Oct. 29-30 meeting after Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said Friday the central bank will “act as appropriate” to sustain the expansion as risks remain “evident.”

Traders also still see prospects for more action in December, with futures implying a total of 34 basis points of reductions by the end of 2019. That means, if the anticipated quarter-point cut is delivered this month, traders see a 36% chance of another in the final meeting of the year.

Fed policy makers stop giving public comments in the lead-up to Federal Open Market Committee meetings. Clarida’s remarks are the last ones before this latest blackout period begins.

