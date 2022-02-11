Feb 11, 2022
Fed Rate Hike Debate, ECB Caution, Trucker Protests: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
- The Federal Reserve doesn’t yet favor a half-point interest-rate hike or an emergency move despite inflation accelerating to a fresh 40-year high
- Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by July
- Bloomberg Economics sees January’s upside CPI surprise adding to the case for a 50-basis point hike in March
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a rush to tighten monetary policy would choke the recovery
- The ECB’s chief economist defended his view that record euro-area inflation is set to ease without tougher action
- The inflationary wave ripping through the global economy will likely peak next year, according to a $150-billion Danish pension fund
- Russia’s central bank is expected to deliver a third 100 basis-point increase in its key rate, and it may not be the last
- The Reserve Bank of Australia is willing to tolerate above-target inflation, reinforcing signals that its first rate hike remains some way off
- Soaring diesel prices are straining governments as they seek to quell discontent from aggrieved truck operators seeing their profits shrink
- South Africa looks to the multibillion dollar cannabis and hemp industry to create jobs as it grapples with record unemployment
