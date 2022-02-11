(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The Federal Reserve doesn’t yet favor a half-point interest-rate hike or an emergency move despite inflation accelerating to a fresh 40-year high Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard supports raising interest rates by a full percentage point by July Bloomberg Economics sees January’s upside CPI surprise adding to the case for a 50-basis point hike in March

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a rush to tighten monetary policy would choke the recovery The ECB’s chief economist defended his view that record euro-area inflation is set to ease without tougher action

The inflationary wave ripping through the global economy will likely peak next year, according to a $150-billion Danish pension fund

Russia’s central bank is expected to deliver a third 100 basis-point increase in its key rate, and it may not be the last

The Reserve Bank of Australia is willing to tolerate above-target inflation, reinforcing signals that its first rate hike remains some way off

Soaring diesel prices are straining governments as they seek to quell discontent from aggrieved truck operators seeing their profits shrink

South Africa looks to the multibillion dollar cannabis and hemp industry to create jobs as it grapples with record unemployment

