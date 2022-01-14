(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said interest rates could be raised as early as March to ensure price pressures are brought under control Fed Governor Christopher Waller said that three interest-rate increases this year was a “good baseline” President Joe Biden plans to nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s top banking regulator and economists Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to be governors

The euro area’s newest recruits have no regrets about joining the currency bloc but are grappling with one of its major drawbacks

China’s record-breaking export strength continued into December, pushing the annual trade surplus to a new high and providing support to an economy being dragged down by a property-market slump and sporadic Covid outbreaks China is likely to post its weakest economic growth in more than a year when it releases quarterly data Monday Omicron spells the worst case for holiday spending in China as the Lunar New Year approaches, Bloomberg Economics says

The blow from omicron to U.S. activity to be fast and sharp, followed by an equally swift and strong rebound, Bloomberg Economics says

Turkey’s newly appointed finance chief said the country’s inflation will peak months earlier and at a level far lower than predicted by top Wall Street banks

Canada is joining Mexico in formally disputing how the U.S. interprets rules governing the origin of vehicle parts under the trilateral trade agreement between the countries

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol signaled the likelihood of more interest rate increases to come following Friday’s hike

