(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you into the weekend:

U.S. central bankers will trim interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, and again in December, before leaving the target range for their benchmark rate at 1.5%-1.75% for an extended period, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg

Trump administration officials have discussed offering a limited trade agreement to China that would delay and even roll back some U.S. tariffs, people familiar with the matter say Meantime, China wants to boost purchases of pork from overseas, including the U.S. and European Union, according to people with knowledge of the plans

Austria’s new central-bank governor said that the European Central Bank’s latest easing package was possibly a mistake and can be changed after incoming President Christine Lagarde takes over from Mario Draghi That comes as ECB governors representing the core of the euro-area economy resisted President Mario Draghi’s ultimately successful bid to restart quantitative easing, according to officials; such a divided ECB puts governments under renewed pressure to step up with fiscal policy

Following a jumbo rate cut, Turkey’s new central banker is striking a balance that could keep both the president and markets at bay

Investors are hailing Greece’s plan for the early repayment of 3 billion euros in bailout funds as one of the strongest signs yet of its recovery from the economic devastation of the financial crisis

The power of consumers is becoming the last best hope for emerging market investors as global recession risks rise. But even that’s starting to crack

Finally, here’s our weekly wrap of what’s going on in the world economy

To contact the reporter on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Zoe Schneeweiss

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.