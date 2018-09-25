30m ago
Fed Rate Path, ECB Inflation Comments, Italy's Budget: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:
- The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week and continue its quarterly drumbeat of 25-basis-point increases straight through July 2019, according to a Bloomberg survey
- Trump and his South Korean counterpart signed a renegotiated free-trade agreement, marking the first time the U.S. president has finalized a major trade deal since entering office. Meantime, at the UN, leaders from Latin America, Africa and Asia expressed concerns about rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies
- Tom Orlik weighs who has the most leverage as China and the U.S. dig in for what could be a long and bruising trade war
- The European Union, China and Russia backed a mechanism to allow “legitimate” business to continue with Iran, a plan aimed at sidestepping American sanctions and allowing international trade to continue
- European Central Bank policy maker Peter Praet said he doesn’t believe President Mario Draghi intended to send a new signal when he said the pickup in underlying euro-area inflation is “relatively vigorous”
- Draghi’s comments have led economists to wonder if he’s building a case to raise interest rates late next year
- Unwinding central bank quantitative easing shouldn’t have a material impact on the economy, according to Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe
- Italy’s government may be headed for a compromise on the budget -- we’re about to get some clarity on it, but it’s time to revisit how we got there
- The Bank of Spain expects economic growth to slow in the coming years after a stellar run as the Socialist government prepares for a contentious budget vote
- Serbian lawmakers approved two women to become new vice governors at the central bank, creating a gender ratio unique in Europe in a team that sets the Balkan nation’s monetary policy
- India and Pakistan’s bitter rivalry is costing them $35 billion worth of annual trade, the World Bank said in a report
- Indonesia is ramping up efforts to shield the rupiah from a global rout that’s rattling emerging markets
