(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this week and continue its quarterly drumbeat of 25-basis-point increases straight through July 2019, according to a Bloomberg survey

Trump and his South Korean counterpart signed a renegotiated free-trade agreement, marking the first time the U.S. president has finalized a major trade deal since entering office. Meantime, at the UN, leaders from Latin America, Africa and Asia expressed concerns about rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies

Tom Orlik weighs who has the most leverage as China and the U.S. dig in for what could be a long and bruising trade war

The European Union, China and Russia backed a mechanism to allow “legitimate” business to continue with Iran, a plan aimed at sidestepping American sanctions and allowing international trade to continue

European Central Bank policy maker Peter Praet said he doesn’t believe President Mario Draghi intended to send a new signal when he said the pickup in underlying euro-area inflation is “relatively vigorous” Draghi’s comments have led economists to wonder if he’s building a case to raise interest rates late next year

Unwinding central bank quantitative easing shouldn’t have a material impact on the economy, according to Bank of England policy maker Gertjan Vlieghe

Italy’s government may be headed for a compromise on the budget -- we’re about to get some clarity on it, but it’s time to revisit how we got there

The Bank of Spain expects economic growth to slow in the coming years after a stellar run as the Socialist government prepares for a contentious budget vote

Serbian lawmakers approved two women to become new vice governors at the central bank, creating a gender ratio unique in Europe in a team that sets the Balkan nation’s monetary policy

India and Pakistan’s bitter rivalry is costing them $35 billion worth of annual trade, the World Bank said in a report

Indonesia is ramping up efforts to shield the rupiah from a global rout that’s rattling emerging markets

To contact the reporter on this story: Zoe Schneeweiss in London at zschneeweiss@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Fergal O'Brien at fobrien@bloomberg.net, Joanna Ossinger

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.