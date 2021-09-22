18h ago
Fed Rate Rise, Yellen Debt Appeal, Hyperinflation Worry: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he could begin scaling back asset purchases in November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise rates next year
- The FOMC delivered a widely expected taper signal. It’s the shift in the dot plot that’s more noteworthy, Bloomberg Economics says
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged Wall Street leaders to press Republicans to support raising or suspending the debt ceiling
- Jerome Powell said the Fed doesn’t possess the ability to shield markets or the U.S. economy from the debt fallout
- Clients of UBS Group are wondering whether central banks’ massive stimulus could trigger hyperinflation, according to a list of their top economic concerns
- China’s rapidly growing military influence and unilateral changing of the status quo could present a risk to Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told Bloomberg ahead of the first Quad summit
- The Philippine central bank is expected to continue holding its key interest rate steady
- The ECB will discuss boosting its regular asset purchases once the pandemic-era emergency stimulus comes to an end, Governing Council member Madis Muller said
- A failure to introduce policies to mitigate climate change could significantly lower Europe’s economic output by the end of the century, the ECB warned
- Norway is poised to raise rates in the first such post-pandemic tightening among nations with the world’s 10 most-traded currencies
- Britain’s economic difficulties are multiplying: from inflation to an energy crisis
- Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate by a full percentage point and pledged another hike of the same magnitude
- President Joe Biden’s sweeping plans to expand social programs and fight climate change risk being whittled down by Democrats’ disputes
- Jerome Powell said the Fed hasn’t made a decision about a central bank digital currency but “will be issuing a discussion paper soon”
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa asked the UN to prioritize reparations for communities whose ancestors were sold into slavery
- Moves to deploy fleets of electric air taxis in some of the world’s biggest cities are gathering steam with two of the sector’s pacesetters unveiling a raft of orders
