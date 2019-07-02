(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

It’s the question that looks likely to dominate the run-up to the Federal Reserve’s next meeting: Will it cut interest rates by a quarter point or twice that?

Bloomberg’s global Trade Tracker shows just how hard it is for a Trump-Xi handshake to change much about the broader outlook, especially with a widespread PMI slump

The U.S. has readied a fresh batch of potential tariffs, this time for $4 billion in EU goods; meanwhile, President Donald Trump says trade talks between the U.S. and China already have restarted

European Central Bank policy makers aren’t yet ready to rush into additional monetary stimulus at this month’s meeting, preferring instead to wait for more data on the economy, according to euro-area central-bank officials familiar with the matter

The Australian central bank just issued a second straight interest-rate cut for the first back-to-back easing in seven years; Bloomberg Economics expect the RBA to remain on hold for the remainder of the year

Gig economy work is a necessity rather than a choice and those reliant on it would be willing to earn less in exchange for more job security, according to a study of workers in the U.K. and the U.S.

