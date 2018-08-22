(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

The Federal Reserve is ready to hike again so long as the U.S. economy stays healthy, minutes of its policy meeting showed. Meantime, policymakers’ discussion about how high to lift their target interest rate is intensifying

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull must battle to survive another day of power plays before lawmakers head home for a two-week recess. The irony is he’s overseeing an economy doing nicely

The Bank of Japan’s words are diverging further from its actions and that’s eroding its credibility

The revival of trade negotiations between the U.S. and China after a months-long standstill has provoked new hopes in financial markets. Meantime, the U.S. and Mexico moved closer toward a consensus on how to forge a new version of Nafta

Companies in India are finding they can pass on higher costs to consumers -- a rarity in the current global environment

Over in the U.S., unemployment is 3.9%, labor is short and yet wages are barely budging. Bloomberg reporters ask employers why

