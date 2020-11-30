President-elect Joe Biden will take a significant step this week toward addressing the damage to the U.S. economy inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, as he names an economic team led by his choice for Treasury secretary, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen

Biden’s picks for his economic team suggest he will make it a priority to lift the fortunes of Black and lower-income Americans, whose gains in recent years have been endangered by the coronavirus pandemic

Biden wants to reverse the decades-long trend that has seen workers get an ever smaller piece of the economic pie. And no matter which political party ends up controlling the Senate, Democrat Biden’s best bet for achieving that could rest with a Republican: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell