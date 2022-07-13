(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said price increases remained “substantial” across the US in recent weeks though some areas saw signs that inflation is cooling, amid indications of a slowdown in demand and rising worries of a recession.

While economic activity “expanded at a modest pace, on balance, since mid-May,” several Fed regions “reported growing signs of a slowdown in demand,” and some contacts noted “concerns over an increased risk of a recession,” the Fed said Wednesday in its Beige Book report, typically published two weeks before each meeting of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee.

The Fed’s report came hours after another government release showed June consumer prices rose 9.1% from a year earlier, the fastest in more than four decades. The central bank has embarked on a series of aggressive interest rate increases to try and cool demand, which has increased concerns that the US may enter a recession.

Wednesday’s inflation data pushed Fed watchers and investors to increase bets that policy makers will raise rates by 100 basis points at their July 26-27 meeting.

On inflation, “substantial price increases were reported across all districts, at all stages of consumption, though three quarters noted moderation in prices for construction inputs such as lumber and steel,” the Fed said. In addition, there were several reports that price increases for food, commodities and energy “had slowed compared with recent months but remained historically elevated.”

Housing demand slowed, the Fed said, as affordability concerns increased. The Fed’s interest-rate hikes have driven mortgage rates up rapidly, to near 6%, according to Bankrate.com. Prices for rental housing accounted for about one-third of June inflation and rose at an annual rate of 8.2% in the past three months.

While labor markets remained tight throughout the country, almost all Fed districts noted modest improvements in labor availability as demand for workers fell. Some districts said companies reported employees asking for raises to offset high inflation, while others gave workers bonuses to alleviate some of the pressure.

One employer in the Cleveland Fed district said she was considering offering employees memberships to warehouse clubs to help them with high food and gas costs.

In Minneapolis, child care costs and skill or credential requirements were among the biggest barriers for people seeking jobs.

