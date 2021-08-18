(Bloomberg) -- The amount of cash investors are parking at a major Federal Reserve facility climbed to another record high Wednesday amid an overabundance of U.S. dollars.

Eighty-two participants placed an unprecedented total of $1.116 trillion at the Federal Reserve’s overnight reverse-repurchase facility, in which counterparties like money-market funds can place cash with the central bank. That surpassed the previous all-time high volume of $1.087 trillion from Aug. 12, New York Fed data show.

Usage on Tuesday was $1.053 trillion, with 70 counterparties.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.