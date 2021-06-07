(Bloomberg) -- Demand for a key Federal Reserve facility used to help control short-term rates surged to the highest on record, accommodating a barrage of cash in search of a home.

Forty-six participants on Monday parked a total of $486.1 billion at the overnight reverse repurchase facility, in which counterparties like money-market funds can place cash with the central bank. That surpassed the previous record volume of $485.3 billion from May 27, Fed Bank of New York data show, and was an increase from $483.3 billion on Friday.

Even though the offering rate on the Fed facility is 0%, demand has been increasing as a flood of cash overwhelms U.S. dollar funding markets. That’s in part a result of central-bank asset purchases and drawdowns of the Treasury’s cash account, which is pushing reserves into the system.

Inflows should continue to overwhelm the front end this month given the regular inflows of principle and interest payments into repo from the government sponsored enterprises, as well as banks trimming back their balance sheets for regulatory purposes ahead of quarter-end.

“The pressure will only continue to build later in the month as GSE money enters the system and quarter-end approaches,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior U.S. interest rates strategist at TD Securities.

Goldberg expects volumes at the Fed’s facility to rise to around $600 billion to $700 billion at the end of June and remain at the level into the Treasury’s reinstatement of the debt ceiling at the end of July.

