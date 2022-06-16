(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials have run out of patience with high inflation. That means heightened focus on short-term indicators that were previously played down in favor of longer-term ones, and a hawkish pivot on policy.

In explaining a surprising shift toward a faster pace of tightening -- the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points on Wednesday and signaled much more to come -- Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed to fresh data on food and energy prices, as well as household inflation expectations.

The Fed and other central banks have long tended to “look through” food and energy prices, instead focusing on so-called “core inflation” measures to get a sense of the underlying trend. Those measures exclude food and energy items on the grounds that such prices are more volatile and further beyond the reach of interest rates than prices that are tied more closely to wage trends.

But Powell argued Wednesday that food and energy inflation, which is being fanned by global developments like Russia’s war on Ukraine, may seep into the public’s inflation expectations -- a bright red line for the Fed -- which means it’s taking on increased importance in the central bank’s decision-making.

That was reflected in a steep upgrade to where policy makers expect to raise rates. Estimates released alongside their policy decision show them rising to 3.4% by December and 3.8% at the end of 2023, according to their median projection, from a current target of 1.5% to 1.75%. That compares to 1.9% and 2.8% in their March forecasts.

“It’s relatively straightforward,” said Brett Ryan, a senior US economist at Deutsche Bank Securities in New York. “The inflation prints are all that matter at the moment,” he said, referring to monthly government reports on prices produced by the Labor Department and the Commerce Department, as well as monthly surveys of inflation expectations conducted by the University of Michigan and the New York Fed.

The Labor Department’s monthly consumer price index report, published on Friday, showed prices rose a full percent in May, topping by a significant amount the 0.7% increase forecasters had expected. Prices excluding food and energy rose by a more modest 0.6%, versus expectations for a 0.5% increase.

The University of Michigan also published preliminary results from its monthly survey Friday, which showed US consumers’ expectations for average annual inflation 5-10 years ahead rose to 3.3% in June, from 3% last month. That marked the highest reading since 2008. Powell cited both figures Wednesday.

“Core inflation is something we think about because it is a better predictor of future inflation. But headline inflation is what people experience,” he told reporters after the rate increase was announced. “They don’t know what core is. Why would they? They have no reason to. So that’s, expectations are very much at risk due to high headline inflation.”

Powell acknowledged that the expectations reading was preliminary, and may be revised down later this month when the University of Michigan publishes its final report for June. The preliminary results are based on a smaller sample than the final one.

The Fed chief also suggested it wasn’t just the Michigan survey showing an increase. He cited a Fed measure called the Index of Common Inflation Expectations, which incorporates not only the Michigan survey but others as well. It “has moved up after being pretty flat for a long time, so we’re watching that, and we’re thinking: This is something we need to take seriously,” he said.

Powell’s nod to that measure suggests Fed officials are placing increasing emphasis not only on shorter-term swings in actual inflation, but also on shorter-term measures of inflation expectations. Most consumer surveys ask respondents what they think inflation will be over the next year, and also over the medium term -- say, 5-10 years ahead in the case of the Michigan survey, and three years ahead in the case of the New York Fed survey.

The short-term measures are higher than the medium-term ones: 5.4% versus 3.3% in the Michigan survey, and 6.6% versus 3.9% in the New York Fed survey. Powell and his colleagues have been citing the gap between the two as evidence that consumers do see today’s high inflation eventually reverting to more normal levels.

But the Fed recently revised the Index of Common Inflation Expectations to put greater weight on the shorter-term measures and lesser weight on the medium-term ones, which helps explain part of its recent increase, according to Krishna Guha and Peter Williams at Evercore ISI in Washington.

“Policy feels more generally very responsive to current conditions in the hawkish direction now, but this could eventually become more symmetric as rates move higher,” they said in a note to clients Wednesday following Powell’s press briefing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.