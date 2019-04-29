(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

  • The Federal Reserve might look to its 1995-96 playbook for guidance on its current situation
  • The U.S. and China are back to the negotiating table, but with huge sticking points amid efforts to garner a trade deal; meanwhile, here are three things we learned from last week’s Belt and Road forum
    • A China rebound will “notably” boost euro area growth this year, Goldman Sachs analysts project
  • The Bank of England got its Brexit forecasts wrong, according to lawmakers and pundits. Mark Carney would beg to differ
  • Economic confidence in the euro area dropped for a 10th month in April to the lowest in more than two years, indicating the region may struggle to pick up from its recent slump
    • Meanwhile, here’s what to expect in tomorrow’s euro area growth report
  • Here’s more on the global economy this week

