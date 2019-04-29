(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

The Federal Reserve might look to its 1995-96 playbook for guidance on its current situation

The U.S. and China are back to the negotiating table, but with huge sticking points amid efforts to garner a trade deal; meanwhile, here are three things we learned from last week’s Belt and Road forum A China rebound will “notably” boost euro area growth this year, Goldman Sachs analysts project

The Bank of England got its Brexit forecasts wrong, according to lawmakers and pundits. Mark Carney would beg to differ

Economic confidence in the euro area dropped for a 10th month in April to the lowest in more than two years, indicating the region may struggle to pick up from its recent slump Meanwhile, here’s what to expect in tomorrow’s euro area growth report

Here’s more on the global economy this week

