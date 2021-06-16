59m ago
Fed’s 2 Hikes, No Paris Helicopters, Digital Currencies: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Thursday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Fed officials sped up their expected pace of policy tightening amid optimism about the labor market and heightened inflation concerns
- ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau rejected a suggestion the ECB should make helicopter money a part of its toolkit
- Central bankers sought to play down concerns efforts to develop digital currencies will take business from the financial industry
- Singapore is assessing the timing and the scope of the next stage of reopening after a rise in local Covid-19 cases. Meantime, Thailand plans to fully reopen to foreign visitors in 120 days
- Here’s a wrap of Bloomberg Economics’ research that leads off with the implications of the Fed’s statement
- Taiwan will need to grapple with a number of new risks when it decides interest rates today, and Bank Indonesia is also expected to stand pat, wary of financial volatility risks. Norway is poised to cement plans for a rate rise that could come in just under 100 days
- Brazil raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points for the third consecutive time and opened the door to even faster increases
- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said rising prices are one of his near-term concerns, as U.K. inflation surged unexpectedly
- The head of the IMF said that she hopes for finalized plans for a trust for redirecting new reserves to vulnerable low-middle-income countries and small island economies by year-end
- When 28 Chinese warplanes streaked through the skies around Taiwan they followed a pattern that has generated alarm among U.S. and Taiwanese military planners
