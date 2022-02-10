(Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. banks must test themselves against a hypothetical massive surge in unemployment and a crash in commercial real estate in the Federal Reserve’s annual stress tests, according to the scenarios announced Thursday.

The central bank is examining the ability of the 34 biggest lenders in the U.S. to weather crisis conditions without degrading their capital to dangerous levels. This year’s tests will focus on an employment crisis that sends the jobless rate to more than 10% for at least two years, plus a 40% drop in commercial real estate prices. Additional elements in the mock crisis would include widening corporate bond spreads, a general collapse in asset prices and much higher market volatility.

The tests were put in place after the 2008 financial crisis to ensure the U.S. banking system could withstand the next crisis. While the early years were painful for the banks, and often saw failing marks by prominent institutions, the exercise has become easier for the industry in recent years. Regulators appointed during Donald Trump’s presidency had also relaxed some of the rules.

