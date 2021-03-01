(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin played down the importance of volatile financial markets and said monetary policy makers were focused on what’s happening in the real economy.

“I’m mostly concerned about the labor market,” Barkin said Monday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee, in answer to a question about recent bond-market volatility. “At these level of interest rates, when I talk to businesses in my district, I do not hear any sense that people are dialing back their investment.”

U.S. Treasury yields surged last week, with the 10-year yield reaching the highest in a year, as investors reviewed the outlook for a stronger economic recovery than expected and priced in a higher likelihood of future Fed interest-rate hikes. Vaccinations and fiscal stimulus have prompted economists to raise estimates for both gross domestic product and inflation.

“We obviously have control of the yield curve at the short end. And at the longer end when it moves it depends a lot on the driver,” said Barkin, who is a voter this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee. “If the driver is -- as it seems to be -- news about vaccines, or news about health of the economy, or news about fiscal stimulus, then I think it’s a natural reaction.”

Several Fed officials last week also chartacterized the bond market upheaval as reflecting economic optimism, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying higher yields were a “statement of confidence” in the outlook.

