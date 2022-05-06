(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he would not take anything off the table in the central bank’s fight to curb inflation, including raising interest rates by 75 basis points -- an option downplayed by Chair Jerome Powell.

“I never rule anything out. So I think anything would be on the table,” Barkin told Market News International in a podcast published on Friday. “I’ll just say our pace is pretty accelerated right now, and so if you go to the pace that the chairman suggested, that’s a pretty accelerated pace.”

Powell told reporters on Wednesday the Fed was on track to raise interest rates by 50 basis points at its next two meetings -- after officials voted to raise their main policy rate by that amount -- but said a larger move was not currently being considered.

“As imperfect as inflation expectation assessments are, if you start convincing yourself that inflation expectations are starting to move, that’s to me the strongest case to try to move faster,” said Barkin, who does not vote on policy this year. “Demand is very strong and inflation is very high. Both are pointing in the direction that you can raise rates and you can raise rates relatively quickly.”

