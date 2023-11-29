(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin argued the central bank should keep the option to hike interest rates on the table in case inflation proves stubborn.

“If inflation comes down naturally and smoothly, awesome,” Barkin said at the CNBC CFO Council Summit Wednesday. “But if inflation is going to flare back up, I think you want to have the option of doing more on rates.”

Barkin reiterated his skepticism that inflation is firmly on a downward path, pointing to lingering price pressures in housing and the broader service sector.

