(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he is “very supportive” of the US central bank’s patient stance toward determining when to begin easing monetary policy.

“I am very supportive of being patient to get to where we need to get,” Barkin said Wednesday at an Economic Club of Washington, D.C. event. “I see, at this point, the tradeoff — which is coming into better balance — as still being in favor of continuing to work on inflation.”

Fed officials have left interest rates unchanged since July and signaled the central bank’s next move is likely a cut. Several policymakers — including Chair Jerome Powell — have indicated they’re not in a rush to begin easing, which has helped shift market expectations for the timing of the first interest-rate cut toward May or June.

“Declaring victory is very enticing, but you’re never going to hear me do that,” Barkin said.

