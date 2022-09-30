(Bloomberg) -- US inflation remains broad-based and persistent but key pressures stoking price growth are showing signs of easing as the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign gathers pace, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said.

Declining commodity prices, weakness in Europe and China, as well as the easing of supply-chain bottlenecks will bring the inflation rate down just as the Fed is tightening policy, Barkin said at meeting of the Northern Virginia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Tysons Corner.

“The public knows we are taking this seriously,” he said. “The priority is to get inflation under control.”

Fed officials raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Sept. 21 for the third straight meeting -- bringing the target for the benchmark federal funds rate to a range of 3% to 3.25% -- with some calling for a hike of the same magnitude in November. They’ve increased the rate by 3 percentage points since March, an unprecedented pace of tightening in the past four decades of policy making.

Fed officials are trying to cool an annual inflation rate that’s at an almost four-decade high, and are now warning that bringing it down to the 2% target will likely involve some pain. The hawkish commentary has created sharp moves in global financial markets, raising the dollar against key currencies, while sending the S&P 500 stock index down more than 20% so far this year. Yields on two-year Treasuries are more than 1 percentage higher than a month earlier, now at about 4.2%.

The Fed’s preferred gauge to measure inflation -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- rose 6.2% in August from a year earlier, higher than forecast and well above the central bank’s 2% goal.

Barkin isn’t a voter on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee this year. He previously worked as a senior partner and chief risk officer at McKinsey & Co.

