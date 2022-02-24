(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said it was too soon to judge if the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a reason for the U.S. central bank to alter course on plans to raise interest rates soon.

“I have said publicly I think it is timely for us to normalize policy,” Barkin said Thursday during a discussion hosted by the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. “The logic for that is underlying demand is strong. Labor market is tight. And inflation has been high and broadening. The logic for normalization I think rests on those premises.”

“We are going to have to see whether this Ukrainian situation changes that narrative. And I just think time will tell,” he said.

Russia has began a full-scale invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, following several months of warnings from western leaders, triggering one of the worst security crises in Europe since World War II.

Fed officials prior to the Russian invasion had vigorously signaled their readiness to raise interest rates when they meet next month to confront the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Barkin said that U.S. links to the Russian economy and the exposure of U.S. banks to the county appear to be limited, though officials would examine the impact on energy and commodity markets for potential spillovers to the U.S.

He also noted that when Russia annexed the Crimea in 2014 the fallout had been limited.

“So if this evolves like 2014 I don’t think you are going to see much change to the underlying logic that I talked about. But this is uncharted territory. So we will have to see where the world goes.”

Traders and economists alike still see the Fed kicking off rate hikes at the March 15-16 meeting, though the geopolitical risks make a half-point move less likely. Interest-rate futures show a quarter-point increase next month is more than fully priced in.

“The current situation is different from past episodes, when geopolitical events led the Fed to delay tightening or ease, because inflation risk has created a stronger and more urgent reason to tighten today than existed in past episodes,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists Joseph Briggs and David Mericle wrote in a note to clients.

