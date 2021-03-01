(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he expects to see a short-term rise in inflation, as the U.S. economy rebounds; is confident that inflation will move toward the Fed’s target over time, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Said there is “daylight on the horizon” for the economy and expects a very healthy spring and summer, according to the Journal

He is not surprised that yields are rising, given the stronger outlook for the economy, the newspaper reported

