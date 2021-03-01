1h ago
Fed’s Barkin Sees Short Term Inflation Rise, Better Outlook: WSJ
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said he expects to see a short-term rise in inflation, as the U.S. economy rebounds; is confident that inflation will move toward the Fed’s target over time, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
- Said there is “daylight on the horizon” for the economy and expects a very healthy spring and summer, according to the Journal
- He is not surprised that yields are rising, given the stronger outlook for the economy, the newspaper reported
