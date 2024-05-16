(Bloomberg) -- US Senator Elizabeth Warren pushed the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision on whether he would follow other regulators’ lead on a plan to force banks to claw back some pay from executives taking on too much risk.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency are among the regulators seeking to revive the Dodd-Frank Act rule. But the Fed “has not joined them yet,” Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said Thursday at a Banking Committee hearing.

The Fed’s Michael Barr said the central bank is committed to following the law to implement the rule. But, he said, “we have further work to do.”

Earlier this month, the FDIC, OCC and Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that they had taken an initial step toward imposing the long-delayed rule. Their plan goes further than a 2016 version that would have left clawbacks to the discretion of the banks. The industry resisted that effort and an earlier one in 2011.

In a second day of congressional hearings, lawmakers criticized Martin Gruenberg, the head of the FDIC, over the agency’s problematic workplace culture. Some Republicans have pressured him to resign after a law firm’s report detailed complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination at the agency. The report also questioned whether Gruenberg was the best person to lead a needed cultural transformation.

Gruenberg again apologized to staff and reiterated that he was moving quickly to overhaul the agency’s workplace culture.

