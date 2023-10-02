(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr said the biggest question policymakers are facing now is how long to hold interest rates at restrictive levels, echoing Chair Jerome Powell’s message that they can proceed carefully on whether to hike again.

Barr, speaking Monday in New York at a Forecasters Club event, also said he expects economic growth to slow “below its potential” over the next year as higher rates curb activity and soften the labor market, adding that the full effects of the central bank’s rate increases will be felt in the coming months.

While he didn’t explicitly say whether he favored another hike, Barr’s comments align more with the dovish camp of officials who expect to keep rates steady for the rest of the year.

“I strongly agree with what Chair Powell has said about where we are in the tightening cycle. Given how far we have come, we are now at a point where we can proceed carefully,” Barr said in his prepared remarks.

“In my view, the most important question at this point is not whether an additional rate increase is needed this year or not, but rather how long we will need to hold rates at a sufficiently restrictive level to achieve our goals.”

On Friday, New York Fed President John Williams suggested the central bank may be done raising interest rates following a decision at its last policy meeting in September to leave the target range for its benchmark unchanged at 5.25% to 5.5%, a 22-year high.

Dual Mandate

Still, projections published at the same time showed 12 out of 19 policymakers expected one more rate increase for this year, and fewer rate cuts in 2024 than previously anticipated, in part due to a better outlook for the labor market.

Elsewhere on Monday, Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated that multiple additional hikes may be needed to return inflation to the central bank’s 2% target.

Fresh data released last week showed that prices of personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy, the Fed’s preferred measure of underlying inflation, climbed just 0.1% in August, marking the slowest monthly pace since late 2020.

Some analysts said the data implied Fed officials’ latest projections for what inflation will be in 2023 are already looking too high and make the odds of an additional rate increase this year even less likely.

“As we watch how conditions evolve, I remain highly attuned to risks to achieving both components of our mandate,” Barr said, referring to the central bank’s congressionally-mandated goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Investors are currently assigning roughly even odds to another hike in 2023, according to futures.

