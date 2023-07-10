(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman of Supervision Michael Barr said the US central bank still has more work to do to raise interest rates to a level that will contain inflation.

“Inflation is still far too high,” Barr told a Bipartisan Policy Center meeting on Monday. “We’ve made a lot of progress in monetary policy, the work that we need to do, over the last year,” he said.

“I would say we’re close, but we still have a bit of work to do,” Barr added.

The Fed held interest rates steady in June after raising them for ten straight meetings to a range of 5% to 5.25%. A preponderance of policymakers expect to increase rates by a further half percentage point by the end of the year, according to projections released after their June gathering.

“As we get closer and closer to what we think is a sufficiently restrictive level, that’s part of positioning ourselves so that we can try and get to that target level in a careful way,” Barr said of the June decision.

The Fed is trying to further cool inflation, which has come down from a peak last year but remains far from the central bank’s 2% goal. It’s also allowing time for its aggressive policy to work through the economy and assessing how much recent banking turmoil will impact credit conditions.

US job growth moderated in June while wage growth remained firm. Non-farm payrolls increased 209,000 — the smallest advance since the end of 2020 — after downward revisions in the prior two months, a Labor Department report showed Friday. Average hourly earnings were up 4.4% from a year earlier.

Inflation is forecast to have slowed sharply last month, on the back of drop in gasoline prices. Consumer prices probably rose 3.1% in June from a year earlier, down from a 4% gain in May, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Excluding food and energy cost, prices are projected to have risen 5% on a year-on-year basis, down from May 5.3% The Labor Department will release the figures on July 12.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.