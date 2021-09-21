53m ago
Fed’s Big Week, Worker Shortage, Inflation Risks: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will this week face the challenge of convincing investors that plans to scale back asset purchases aren’t a runway to raising interest rates for the first time since 2018
- Present at the gathering will be Lael Brainard, who is one of the potential candidates to replace him
- Record amounts of federal aid set to flow through state and local coffers will add to the workload of public accountants and investment officers, pressure that could build further as a potential surge of retirements exacerbates a U.S. worker shortage
- Global central banks need to set out clear strategies for coping with inflation risks as the world economy experiences faster-than-expected cost increases amid an uneven recovery from the pandemic, the OECD said
- Sweden’s central bank steered clear of signaling any tightening of monetary policy, as it remains unconvinced that a recent surge in inflation will last
- Meanwhile, Indonesia left its key interest rate at a record low. Pakistan surprised with a hike, and Hungary may possibly tighten again today while Paraguay is set to stay on hold
- U.S. homebuilding is the latest industry to report supply constraints that are holding back business in a market with healthy demand
