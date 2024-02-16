(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he supports beginning interest-rate cuts at some point this summer, though more favorable inflation data could warrant an earlier start.

Speaking Friday in an interview on CNBC, Bostic said his outlook is to start returning rates “to a more neutral stance in the summertime.”

“A year ago, six months ago, I was in the fourth quarter,” Bostic said. “So we’ve seen tremendous progress, and I’m hopeful that that continues. If that continues I’ll be willing to pull it forward even further.”

Bostic, who votes on policy this year, reiterated that he expects two interest-rate cuts in 2024 but that if inflation cools more quickly than forecast, he could see three cuts, which was the median estimate of policymakers in December. He said Thursday that there’s no rush to cut rates, as the labor market and economy remain strong and it’s not yet clear that inflation will reach the Fed’s 2% target.

A summer start for rate cuts is roughly in line with current investor bets that the Fed’s first move will come in June or July. A few weeks ago traders saw March as the likely initial reduction, but economic data and Fed comments have helped to push back market expectations.

Separately on Friday, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin said at a hometown event that the latest inflation figures underscore why policymakers want to see more data before cutting rates.

The Fed left rates unchanged for a fourth straight meeting in January. Inflation cooled at a quick clip at the end of 2023, but data for January came in higher than forecast this week. Policymakers have acknowledged that the inflation path could be bumpy.

