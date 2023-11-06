(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic, who has been among the most dovish Fed policymakers, said officials have time to watch how the economy is evolving and be patient when it comes to any interest-rate moves.

In a wide-ranging discussion Friday afternoon with Bloomberg News staff in Atlanta, Bostic spoke about the outlook for the labor market, tightening in bank credit standards, rising productivity and new rules under the Community Reinvestment Act, among other topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

Bank Credit Tightening

Bostic said credit tightening is coming. Bankers at large and small institutions and others in financial markets tell him they’re much more cautious and hesitant, he said.

“They’re not looking to lend as robustly as they might have otherwise. And when they do, it’s usually for less than they would have before. So I think there is clear evidence of the slowdown and that mindset I don’t expect will change in the next several months.”

“I read the SLOOS (Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey, expected to be released Monday), but I didn’t really need to read the SLOOS on this one because the messaging has been so consistent.”

Labor Market

Bostic said the “labor hoarding” that he and other officials were hearing about earlier in the year has waned in part because labor markets are easing, and employers are seeing more applicants for job openings and less turnover.

“Now labor markets are still tight. ... But everything is all relative. And we know businesses a year, year-and-a-half ago, were just like, ‘I can’t afford to lose anyone because it’s so hard to fill those slots.’ And I’m not hearing people talk about things like that today.”

“Most business leaders I’ve spoken to are looking to keep their workforce. They’re not looking to have big expansions of their workforce, but they’re not looking to lay folks off. ... There are some sectors — housing, mortgage lending, that kind of stuff — where we know that the economy has slowed a lot, and so we’re seeing the layoffs in those spaces. But right now it’s really been localized to those sectors as opposed to becoming a much more broad-based thing.”

Commercial Real Estate

“There is distress coming in commercial real estate” over the next three years or so, Bostic said, pointing to the multifamily sector in particular.

“One, just financing costs are going to pull valuations down. And then when you have these lower valuations, how you resolve sort of a refinance becomes an open question. There’s going to be difficulty there.”

“Second is how people are working has changed. And so the demand for space has gone down in a pretty significant way. And some may argue, well, is that really going to hold? I actually think it is. I don’t think we’re going back to five days a week, everyone in, all the time. And because of that, the demand for space is down, the amount that you can charge per square foot is going to go down. And so the cash flow that’s going to be able to be spun out of these properties is going to be lower, which will also be a hit on valuation.”

Productivity Rising

Bostic called the increase in productivity “one of the unsung stories of this more recent period. The whole narrative that we’ve had in terms of what we would need to see for inflation to come down was really based on the notion that all or a majority of the work was going to need to be on the demand side.”

“But if there’s heightened productivity happening, if hiring is happening, that’s all on the supply side. And if you do your charts on a piece of paper, if the supply moves out, you can get more growth and prices can come down. And so that’s part of the dynamic that I think has been quite interesting. Now, is this a new steady state? I don’t know.”

“There are some things in place that would allow us to still see fairly robust aggregate growth and have the price level come down. We’ll just have to monitor. When I talk to business leaders and I go out and talk to people in the field, the question I’m going to add now is: Are you seeing your workers be more productive? Are they tracking this? Because that would be a really interesting and important thing to have insights on.”

Policy During 2024 Election Year

Asked about policy during an election year, Bostic acknowledged the Fed may face some heat, but emphasized policymakers will remain steadfast in pursuit of their inflation and employment goals.

“If it’s required for us to do something to get our measures to the places we need them to get to, it’s our obligation to do that. I think we’ve got to be ready and prepared to do — you’ve heard the chairman say this — whatever it takes.”

“If you get to a place and there’s something that’s required, I’m going to support doing it. And so, it’ll get hot, that’s fine. But we’ve got to do what’s right.”

New Community Reinvestment Act Rules

“It is a major shift. And I think it’s actually quite important.”

“I am fully expecting to be on road tours to talk to bankers about where there’s potential, how this can really help them fill and meet the needs of communities so that we get more out of this regulation.”

“I’m very optimistic and, to me, I do think in a funny way, this is an affirmation of the importance of banks and financial institutions in communities. I hope that bankers really do understand that we want them to do their best work and to help these places be better.”

Targeting Black Unemployment

“I think it’d be very difficult to incorporate that explicitly. We don’t get to charge differential interest rates for people based on their economic station or their ethnic background or their geography. And so how it’s going to flow through is going to be differential, but that’s just the nature of our policy and how the economy is today.”

“Our bank’s tagline is, ‘An economy that works for everyone.’ ... We want to be thoughtful about what kind of barriers there are that are preventing this economy from working for everyone. And so a lot of the things that we do to support our understanding of the economy is about noticing those barriers, speaking to those barriers, and then talking to policymakers to try to tell them, look, this is a barrier.”

