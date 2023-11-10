(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said policymakers can return US inflation to their goal without need to raise interest rates further.

“This is going to be something that is going to take some time,” Bostic said Friday at a Chamber of Commerce event in Mobile, Alabama. “I think we will get to our 2% target without us having to do anything more.”

Fed officials are trying to determine if they should keep raising interest rates after electing to leave the central bank’s benchmark unchanged at their last two policy meetings. It’s currently in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years, after commencing the most aggressive tightening cycle in a generation last year.

Noting the debate about how much of the tightening has already transmitted to the economy, the Atlanta Fed chief said the full effects of that have yet to filter through.

“I actually think there is still more to come,” he said, noting that many businesses are locked into low-interest loans now, and that debt-service costs will increase when the debt rolls over.

“We are well positioned to let things happen,” Bostic said. “The words I used are patient, cautious and resolute.”

Policymakers are not ready to declare an end to their tightening campaign, even though financial markets and many economists have concluded the central bank is done raising rates. On Thursday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank will continue to move carefully but won’t hesitate to tighten policy further if needed to contain inflation.

Bostic’s outlook for economic expansion next year is “a little bit below potential” in a range of 1.2% to 1.5%, and while consumers — the key drivers of the US economy — are still spending, there are some signs that things are slowing down, such as easing pressure on labor markets and wages.

“We will stay at a slower level until we get inflation back down to 2%,” Bostic said.

