(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will have a tough time achieving maximum employment unless it’s able to get inflation under control, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said.

“Even though there may be some short-run pain, it should lead to long-run significant gain,” Bostic said during a labor market webinar. “If we do not get this economy on a stable long-run trajectory, it’s going to be hard for us to achieve a maximum employment that includes as many Americans as possible.”

The Fed is on track for a fourth consecutive 75 basis-point hike in interest rates in early November as central bankers seek to cool the hottest inflation in four decades. Investors also bet that another increase of that size is likely in December, with markets seeing rates approaching 5% next year, after disappointing inflation news.

“Without stable prices, it is hard to imagine we are going to get the economy into a long-run growth trajectory,” Bostic said.

US core consumer prices, which strip out food and energy, rose 6.6% in September from a year ago, the most since 1982, according to a Labor Department report published on Thursday. That continues a worrying pattern for policy makers after the gauge accelerated in August as well.

“The top line message that is front forward for me is that inflation is high, and in fact, it’s too high,” he said. “And we need to get that under control.”

Fed officials have described the labor market as tight to an unhealthy degree, though there has been some moderation in job growth recently. Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%, matching a five-decade low.

Bostic said that lower-income workers “struggle more” with rapid inflation, but they are seeing faster wage gains.

